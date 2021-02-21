Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Integer also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

