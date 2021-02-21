Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.86-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.