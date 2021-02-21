Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.86-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ IART opened at $68.22 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

