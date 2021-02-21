Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 1,246,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,736,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,349,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,700 shares of company stock worth $28,543,263. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

