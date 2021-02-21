InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.15 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

