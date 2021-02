Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Approximately 6,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.73.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is a fixed income fund of fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in fixed income markets. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is domiciled in United Kingdom.

