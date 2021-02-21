Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 145,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

