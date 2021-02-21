Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

