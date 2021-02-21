Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ecopetrol Call Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

