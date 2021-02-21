Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

