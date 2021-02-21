IONChain Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $269,790.05 and $3,332.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.00749714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.12 or 0.04518455 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

