Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

