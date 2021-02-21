iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 2.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 121,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. 32,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

