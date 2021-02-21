iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

