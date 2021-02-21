iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

IEMG stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43.

