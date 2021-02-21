iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

