iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Holdings Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $122.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.36 and a 52-week high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

