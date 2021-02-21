iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $41,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

