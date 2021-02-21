iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

