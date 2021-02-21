iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,981,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,004 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

