iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

