iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 296.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 350,152 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

