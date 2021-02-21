iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

