Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini Sells 76,683 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $66.84 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

