Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 11,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The company has a market cap of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Itasca Capital Ltd. (ICL.V) (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

