Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 269.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Itaú Unibanco worth $43,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

