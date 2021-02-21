ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ITT has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ITT opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

