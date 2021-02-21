Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

