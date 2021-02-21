Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

