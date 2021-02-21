Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $3,846,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $239.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

