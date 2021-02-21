Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

