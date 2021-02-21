Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 53 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 381.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $314.92 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $316.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

