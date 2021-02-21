Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $64,195,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,668,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 144,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $13,293,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $87.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.