Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33.

SPT stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.68. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 200.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

