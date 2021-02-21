JBF Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 22,481.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.26% of Wayfair worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

W stock traded up $20.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

