JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 460,442 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

