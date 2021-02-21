Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UCB SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UCB in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $106.85 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

