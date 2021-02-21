Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Berkeley Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $59.78 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

