Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.