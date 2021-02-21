Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

