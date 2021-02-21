Jennison Associates LLC Invests $9.91 Million in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

