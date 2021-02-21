Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 199,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PRAX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

