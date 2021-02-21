Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,921 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

