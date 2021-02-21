John B. Pisaris Sells 40,000 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inuvo stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INUV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.