John Blanchard Hite Acquires 130,000 Shares of Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Stock

Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) Director John Blanchard Hite purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,509.15.

MFM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. Marifil Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Marifil Mines Company Profile

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

