Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.