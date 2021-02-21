Jorge Celaya Sells 2,345 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

