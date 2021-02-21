JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $236.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.80.

GLOB stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average is $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

