Juan Vera Sells 10,400 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $435,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $364,386.50.

ALVR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $30,167,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $16,942,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $12,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.