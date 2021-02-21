Juggernaut Price Up 249.4% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 249.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1.38 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00498964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00092007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00409441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

